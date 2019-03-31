  • KDKA TVOn Air

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday evening.

Officials were called to the 1700-block of Scenery Drive in Elizabeth Township just before 6:52 p.m. after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided. The crash occurred near the Elizabeth Forward High School.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says that 61-year-old Douglas G. Vranish of Irwin, Pa. died in the accident.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the accident.

