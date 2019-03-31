



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You and your child can get a free bike helmet at the Carnegie Science Center on Sunday.

The program, in partnership with the Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania, will be held at the Carnegie Science Center on March 31 from 12-3 p.m.

Guests will learn about brain injuries, enjoy hands-on activities and have the opportunity to get fitted for a free bike helmet.

Helmets are available for both adults and children while supplies last.

For more information, visit the Carnegie Science Center website.