  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: UMBC vs UVA: Bracket Busted
    1:00 PMRoad to the Final Four
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bike Helmet, Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Science Center, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You and your child can get a free bike helmet at the Carnegie Science Center on Sunday.

The program, in partnership with the Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania, will be held at the Carnegie Science Center on March 31 from 12-3 p.m.

Guests will learn about brain injuries, enjoy hands-on activities and have the opportunity to get fitted for a free bike helmet.

Helmets are available for both adults and children while supplies last.

For more information, visit the Carnegie Science Center website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s