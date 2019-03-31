



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Alaska will be warmer than Pittsburgh during the last day of March.

March will be going out like a lion in Pittsburgh. However, Anchorage, Alaska will be enjoying more sunshine and warm temperatures.

CBS-affiliate KTVA reports that temperatures will climb to a high of 47 degrees in Anchorage on Sunday, while in Pittsburgh, temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30’s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Sunday will mark the 19th straight day that the Alaskan city will see temperatures above 40 degrees.

“The main culprit for the recent warming trend is a rather impressive area of high pressure that has set up shop in Interior Alaska. The area of high pressure is leading to sunny skies, sinking air, and warmer temperatures,” said KTVA Meteorologist Aaron Morrison.

While the last day of March will be a remembrance of winter for Pittsburghers, springlike temperatures will be returning this week, with highs topping 60 degrees.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.