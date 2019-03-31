



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates fans trying to get to PNC Park Monday for the first home game of the season may encounter some roadblocks.

The Pittsburgh Pirates released in a statement today that several PennDOT projects and lane closures around the region could cause headaches for Opening Day fans.

On the 279 South, the Parkway North, sports fans will be able to use the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes on April 1, but the lanes will close starting on April 2 for a long-term construction project.

Other closures in Pittsburgh that will make it difficult to travel to the baseball field include:

9th Street Bridge closure

North Avenue Bridge closure

West Ohio Street Bridge closure

General Robinson land reduction to Route 28

The Pirates also announced that the Roberto Clemente Bridge will close at 9 a.m. to vehicular traffic to allow pedestrians to walk.

Parking lots around PNC Park will open at 9 a.m., however, no daily commuter parking will be permitted.

The gates at PNC Park are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. to ticket holders.

While trying to get to PNC Park, the Pirates have partnered with Waze, a community-based traffic and navigation app, to provide the quickest and most efficient routes to the stadium.

Another helpful tip that will also help fans save money is to park downtown and take the free Port Authority T service to the North Side.