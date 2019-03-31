



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The strong cold front that passed through the region last night dropped temperatures 30-40 degrees in 24 hours.

Flurries and snow showers will dwindle tonight and skies will clear for some nice sunshine on Monday.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still chilly and below average for April 1.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The temperature for first pitch at PNC Park for the Pirates’ home opener will hover just below 40 degrees, but there will be plenty of sun and light winds.

The temperature continues to rise Tuesday into the 50s and then into the 60s mid-week. Mild temperatures and sunshine stick around most of this week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.