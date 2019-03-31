



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 30s Sunday.

Below average temperatures with above average snow for spring will be the tale of Sunday, helping March go out like a lion.

Scattered showers will begin to move out of the area as a strong cold front moves into the Pittsburgh region. However, some areas could see home heavy, wet snow.

A quick coating of snow will fall in the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands and about the I-80 corridor. Although ground temperatures will make it unlikely for the snow to accumulate, some areas may see anywhere from a coating to a half-inch of snow.

Wind will add to the cold Sunday as gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

The afternoon high for Sunday is forecasted to reach 38 degrees.

Monday is the home opener for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the return of spring-like weather.

The beginning of the work week will open with mostly sunny skies, however with temperatures on the chilly side. Temperatures will reach 46 degrees for the afternoon high with winds dying down.

Temperatures will continue the uphill climb throughout the week with early forecast models showing Thursday reaching a high in the low 60s.

