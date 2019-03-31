



PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – One person was injured in a Plum Borough house fire.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say that a person was taken from the scene of the fire to a nearby hospital.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Pikeview Drive. Officials say they received the call shortly before 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear if the fire is fully contained.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

