



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a man led officers on a chase into Frick Park after allegedly robbing a bank Friday.

The incident started just after 9 a.m. at the Key Bank on North Highland Avenue in East Liberty.

Police say the suspect — later identified as 38-year-old Lamar Sewell, of Swissvale — entered the bank, pointed a gun at the tellers and demanded money.

Sewell allegedly left the bank with a bag of cash and was seen driving away in a blue Honda Civic.

A few minutes later, officers saw a blue Honda Civic driving erratically on Penn Avenue in Point Breeze. The officers followed the vehicle, which eventually turned onto a dead-end street.

Sewell then got out of the vehicle and ran into Frick Park.

Police say Sewell led officers on a “lengthy foot pursuit through muddy terrain,” but they eventually caught up to him and took him into custody after a struggle.

Sewell is facing multiple charges, including robbery, fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

Police also said several citizens helped the officers who were chasing Sewell by providing information on his location during the pursuit.