  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, East Liberty, Lamar Sewell, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police Chase


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a man led officers on a chase into Frick Park after allegedly robbing a bank Friday.

The incident started just after 9 a.m. at the Key Bank on North Highland Avenue in East Liberty.

Police say the suspect — later identified as 38-year-old Lamar Sewell, of Swissvale — entered the bank, pointed a gun at the tellers and demanded money.

Lamar Sewell (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 5/Facebook)

Sewell allegedly left the bank with a bag of cash and was seen driving away in a blue Honda Civic.

A few minutes later, officers saw a blue Honda Civic driving erratically on Penn Avenue in Point Breeze. The officers followed the vehicle, which eventually turned onto a dead-end street.

Sewell then got out of the vehicle and ran into Frick Park.

Police say Sewell led officers on a “lengthy foot pursuit through muddy terrain,” but they eventually caught up to him and took him into custody after a struggle.

Sewell is facing multiple charges, including robbery, fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

Police also said several citizens helped the officers who were chasing Sewell by providing information on his location during the pursuit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s