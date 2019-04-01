Filed Under:Cedar Point, Local TV, Ohio


SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) — Planning to visit Cedar Point more than once this summer? If so, this deal might save you some cash.

The amusement park just unveiled its Wild Card deal, which offers unlimited admission to Cedar Point from May 11 through June 30 for $59.99.


For comparison, a single day pass to the park starts at $49.99.

The deal is only available online and is not valid for Cedar Point Shores or parking. For more information or to purchase a Wild Card, click here.

