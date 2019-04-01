  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Dejon Howard, Kym Gable, Local TV, North Braddock, Pittsburgh News, Shooting


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who opened fire on two North Braddock police officers last June pleaded guilty to eight counts against him Monday.

The District Attorney’s office says, “for evidentiary reasons,” two counts of attempted homicide initially filed against 20-year-old Dejon Howard, of Willkinsburg, were withdrawn.

Howard pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault — serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault — police officer, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail)

In June of 2018, Sgt. Brian Hodges and Officer James Mains responded to a call at a vacant house.

Investigators say Howard was inside and started firing when the officers entered. One of the rounds hit Hodges’ arm. Another struck his bulletproof vest.

The officers suffered other minor injuries.

The judge sentenced Howard to three to eight years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

KDKA reached out to the mayor and the police department and has not yet heard back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s