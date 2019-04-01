



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who opened fire on two North Braddock police officers last June pleaded guilty to eight counts against him Monday.

The District Attorney’s office says, “for evidentiary reasons,” two counts of attempted homicide initially filed against 20-year-old Dejon Howard, of Willkinsburg, were withdrawn.

Howard pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault — serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault — police officer, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.

In June of 2018, Sgt. Brian Hodges and Officer James Mains responded to a call at a vacant house.

Investigators say Howard was inside and started firing when the officers entered. One of the rounds hit Hodges’ arm. Another struck his bulletproof vest.

The officers suffered other minor injuries.

The judge sentenced Howard to three to eight years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

KDKA reached out to the mayor and the police department and has not yet heard back.