



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is doing all he can to help a young fan recover from T-cell leukemia.

Last week following Penguins practice, Letang presented 7-year-old Ian Rosenbaum and his family with a check for $58,000.

Rosenbaum first met his idol, Kris Letang, in September.

The Stoystown native was in Pittsburgh for an appointment at UPMC Children’s Hospital and attended a morning skate and requested a stick from his favorite player.

The Penguins say when Letang found out about Ian’s struggles, he requested to meet him as well.

“It has been amazing, overwhelming,” said Ian’s mother Joelle said. “For Ian to go through this and for someone like Kris to take time for our child is simply amazing.”

Last Thursday Letang wrote a check for $58,000 to help cover Ian’s medical expenses.

He even hand delivered it to the family and Ian personally.

Letang also attended a fundraiser held for Ian in November in Johnstown.

“Kris is a true hero to Ian,” Joelle told the Penguins. “He definitely looks up to him. He talks about him every time he’s at Children’s (Hospital) to all the nurses. That’s something he will remember forever.”