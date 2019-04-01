



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a kid, did you ever imagine stepping into the worlds you created with Legos? You could get a chance to do that this summer — in a way.

A new pop-up Lego bar called The Brick Bar is coming to Pittsburgh the last weekend of June. Consisting of more than one million blocks and featuring sculptures created from Legos, the bar boasts “an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations,” a press release says.

Open from June 29 through June 30, the pop-up event will also include local DJs, adult beverages and building competitions for prizes. It’s hosted by the same company set to bring a life-size Super Mario Kart center to the city this September.

The Brick Bar has already had pop-up events in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and London — all of which sold out within 24 hours.

Tickets to the Pittsburgh event will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can sign up for first-release tickets here.