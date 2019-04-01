



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Netflix series will be filming right here in Western Pennsylvania.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the new series – called “I Am Not Okay With This” – is set to film its first eight-episode season in and around the Pittsburgh area.

Netflix series “Mindhunter” already films in the Pittsburgh area. They wrapped shooting their second season in 2018. A date for the show’s premiere has not yet been set.

“I Am Not Okay With This” is based on a series of self-published microcomics, Deadline reports.

According to Deadline, the new series features a teenage girl who is trying to get through high school while also learning how to use her budding “mysterious superpowers.”

“Stranger Things” director Shawn Levy will be an executive producer on the series..

The Pittsburgh Film Office tells the Post-Gazette, “We’re thrilled to welcome Netflix back to southwestern Pennsylvania to continue the great relationship that’s been established.”