



NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Police say a man was arrested Friday after a stove he allegedly stole fell out of the bed of his pickup truck while he was driving down Route 30 in Westmoreland County.

North Huntingdon Police Officer Anna Jandric says officers were sent to the Tuscan Hills Housing Plan around for a report of a suspicious pickup truck. The truck was allegedly connected to other thefts in the housing plan.

“One of the residents came outside. He started filming the truck driving past,” Jandric said. “The video was clear enough that we were able to get the license plate off of it.”

As officers were responding to the scene, police received a report that a stove had fallen out of a truck on Route 30.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Gary W. Cawley, apparently tried to get the stove back into the truck bed.

“He got out of the vehicle at one point, tried to pick up the stove, but was unsuccessful,” Jandric said.

Cawley then tried to speed off, but officers pulled him over.

“[Cawley said] he was going to that housing plan to grab the stove and microwave for a guy that he works for named Lewis,” Jandric said.

Authorities say the stove wasn’t the only appliance they believe Cawley stole. According to police, the neighborhood has been hit at least three times, and this was the second time a stove was stolen from that particular house.

Cawley is facing multiple charges, including burglary.