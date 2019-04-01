  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Opening Day at PNC Park.

Despite the cold temperatures, nearly 40,000 fans are expected to gather on the North Shore today for the Pittsburgh Pirates first home game of the season.

First pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals is set for 1:05 p.m.

The gates open at 11 a.m., and the pre-game ceremonies begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Bucs have some special things planned. The National Anthem will be sung by 6-year-old Opera singer Victory Brinker of Latrobe. Then, first responders will be honored for their work at the scene of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting scene.

The first pitch will be throw out by four Pittsburgh officers injured in the shooting.

There are a lot of changes at the ballpark for the season, including new food, like the Pittsburgh Cone featuring kielbasa, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing in a waffle cone.

And for those with a sweet tooth, there’s also the Shipwreck Sundae and the Jolly Roger S’mores.

Over in the kids’ area they’ve set up a broadcast booth, and then there’s the Chevron STEM Zone where there is a playground and the new virtual reality Home Run Derby experience.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:


 

For more information on traffic, parking and getting around on the North Shore, click here.

And for all the latest details on Opening Day, visit our comprehensive guide here.

