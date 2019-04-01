



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The month of March is now in the books and there are a couple of notable things we should mention before we get too far into April.

Overall, March was a cool month with temperatures just shy of 3 degrees cooler than a typical March in Pittsburgh. For the first time in nine months, we also saw less rain than typical for a month; seeing only 2.16 inches (-0.68 inches) of rain for the month. The last time we saw a month below the average in precipitation was in May of last year.

The first day of April will get off to a cool start. This morning’s low was the coldest morning low in April since 1987 and could be the coldest start of April (first day average temperature) since 1989.

With a game time temperature around 35 degrees, this has to be one of the coldest openers for the Pittsburgh Pirates in some time as well. Unfortunately, records aren’t readily available.

The good news is that even though April 1 will be on the cool side, a solid and steady warm-up is expected for the rest of the month.

Temperatures will return to the 50s for highs starting on Tuesday, and we will see 60s for highs starting on Friday.

This Sunday is forecast to be the warmest of the next seven days with a high near 80.

