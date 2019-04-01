



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s suburbs are under the microscope again in a state Senate election that may serve as an early test of President Donald Trump’s strength ahead of his 2020 reelection bid in a critical battleground state.

The open Pennsylvania Senate seat is in territory historically influenced by Republican-leaning neighborhoods outside the Steel City but is viewed as increasingly friendly to Democrats.

Tuesday’s special election pits Republican D. Raja against Democrat Pam Iovino for a seat largely controlled by Republicans the past 50 years. He’s the chairman and chief executive of an information technology consulting firm. She’s a Navy veteran who served in a top U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs post.

Trump won the district by 6 percentage points in 2016. But Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf won it by a double-digit margin in 2018.

The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and close at 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line by the time they close, you should still be allowed to vote.

There have been eight polling place changes for this special election:

Bethel Park: Ward 6, District 2 at Bethel Masonic Hall, Wilamit St entrance, 3601 Industrial Blvd

Bethel Park: Ward 6, District 3 at The Residence at Logan, 5851 Keystone Drive

Edgeworth: Ward 0, District 1 at Edgeworth Elementary School, 200 Meadow Lane

Edgeworth: Ward 0, District 2 at Edgeworth Elementary School, 200 Meadow Lane

Moon: Ward 0, District 7 at Potomac Air Lodge 1976, 228 Moon Clinton Road

Moon: Ward 0, District 9 at Potomac Air Lodge 1976, 228 Moon Clinton Road

Upper St. Clair: Ward 3, District 1 at McLaughlin Rec Center, 1770 McLaughlin Run Road

Upper St. Clair: Ward 3, District 3 at McLaughlin Rec Center, 1770 McLaughlin Run Road

For much more information on the Special Election, visit Allegheny County’s website at this link.

