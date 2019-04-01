



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s never too early to start thinking about football season, especially in Pittsburgh.

For the Steelers, that means off-season workouts and mini-camp, which the team announced dates for on Monday.

Dates for our 2019 OTAs and minicamp are set. CALENDAR: https://t.co/dxRR9tJ0CY pic.twitter.com/tUHI56oLqq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 1, 2019

The team says voluntary workouts begin on April 15.

Annual OTAs, or Organized Team Activities, will run through May 21 to June 6, and then the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp will be held from June 11-13.

Here is the full Steelers’ OTAs schedule:

Tuesday, May 21 – OTA #1

Wednesday, May 22 – OTA #2

Thursday, May 23 – OTA #3

Tuesday, May 28 – OTA #4

Wednesday, May 29 – OTA #5

Thursday, May 30 – OTA #6

Monday, June 3 – OTA #7

Tuesday, June 4 – OTA #8

Wednesday, June 5 – OTA #9

Thursday, June 6 – OTA #10

Steelers Mandatory Minicamp schedule:

Tuesday, June 11– Day 1

Wednesday, June 12 – Day 2

Thursday, June 13 – Day 3

For more information, visit the team’s website here.