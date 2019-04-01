  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers Mini Camp


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s never too early to start thinking about football season, especially in Pittsburgh.

For the Steelers, that means off-season workouts and mini-camp, which the team announced dates for on Monday.

The team says voluntary workouts begin on April 15.

Annual OTAs, or Organized Team Activities, will run through May 21 to June 6, and then the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp will be held from June 11-13.

Here is the full Steelers’ OTAs schedule:

  • Tuesday, May 21 – OTA #1
  • Wednesday, May 22 – OTA #2
  • Thursday, May 23 – OTA #3
  • Tuesday, May 28 – OTA #4
  • Wednesday, May 29 – OTA #5
  • Thursday, May 30 – OTA #6
  • Monday, June 3 – OTA #7
  • Tuesday, June 4 – OTA #8
  • Wednesday, June 5 – OTA #9
  • Thursday, June 6 – OTA #10

Steelers Mandatory Minicamp schedule:

  • Tuesday, June 11– Day 1
  • Wednesday, June 12 – Day 2
  • Thursday, June 13 – Day 3

For more information, visit the team’s website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s