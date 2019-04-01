



The chances of winning the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot are slim. One in 962,598, according to the PA Lottery website.

But on Saturday, not only were there three winning tickets for the Cash 5 drawing — two were purchased at the same Shop ‘n Save in Mt. Pleasant. The third winning ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Cheswick.

Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 05-11-24-30-33.

The $400,000 prize will be split between the three local winners, so each walks away with $133,333.50.

The winners’ identities are unknown until they claim their prizes and validate their tickets.

To view winning numbers, prizes and other information, visit the Pennsylvania Lottery website.