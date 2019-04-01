



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Steel is facing a $707,568 fine from the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department says the fine is for continued emissions problems at the Clairton Coke Works facility in the third and fourth quarters of 2018.

This is the third civil penalty issued against U.S. Steel since June 2018. The total of the fines is more than $2 million.

The health department issued an enforcement order and a civil penalty of more than $1 million against U.S. Steel on June 28, 2018, due to a decrease in compliance over time at Clairton Coke Works.

The second fine was issued on Oct. 18, 2018, for continued emissions problems in the second quarter of 2018 at Clairton Coke Works. That fine was $620,316.

In February, the health department issued an enforcement order against U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works for continued permit violations for daily sulfur dioxide emissions.