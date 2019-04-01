



INDIANA, PA (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who stole almost $1,000 worth of items from Walmart in Indiana County last Monday.

An unidentified male took a computer, motor oil and laundry detergent — a total value of $980.24 — from Walmart in White Township, Indiana County on March 25 around 3:45 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a small, black hatchback, as shown in a photo from state police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1960.

