



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Just a week after rumors that the league could fold, the Alliance of American Football has ceased football operations.

The Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported that the league is suspending football operations as of Tuesday.

The league had just finished up the first eight weeks of action heading into April. This was the inaugural season for the league.

According to Rovell, majority owner Tom Dundon, who bought the league stake in February, took control of the league and was funding it week-to-week. The teams were payed, but some vendors were reportedly not compensated, and some are calling on Dundon to paid them out of pocket.

Dundon wanted to make the AAF a minor league for the NFL, with the help of the NFL Players Association.

Reports say there is still a chance the league could stay alive.

“What a source told me on @TheAAF: League heads were stunned by this, still working on a solution. There’s still a hope for a Hail Mary situation with outside funding, but they’re now suspending ops before a prime, pre-Final Four CBS time slot. This could get complicated.”

AAF newcomer and former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel chimed in on the news.

“If you’re an AAF player and the league does dissolve. The last check you got will be the last one that you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread. Save your money and keep your head up. It’s the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens.”

https://twitter.com/JManziel2/status/1113133313412218880