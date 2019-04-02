Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says two additional flu deaths have been reported in the county.
Both Allegheny County residents were men in their early 80s. One man died in mid-January. The other man died in late February.
A total of 12 people have died from the flu in Allegheny County this season.
RELATED STORIES:
- Doctor: Allegheny County Experiencing Severe March For Flu Cases
- Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 3 More Flu-Related Deaths
- Pa. Health Dept. Reports First Child Flu-Related Death
- New Rapid Flu Test Much Faster, Much More Accurate
- New Single-Dose Flu Drug Can Lessen Symptoms By One Day
- More health news
The Health Department says flu activity and cases are on the decline, but the virus is still circulating and residents should continue to take measures to protect themselves.