PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says two additional flu deaths have been reported in the county.

Both Allegheny County residents were men in their early 80s. One man died in mid-January. The other man died in late February.

A total of 12 people have died from the flu in Allegheny County this season.

The Health Department says flu activity and cases are on the decline, but the virus is still circulating and residents should continue to take measures to protect themselves.

