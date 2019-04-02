By Susan Koeppen
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two students are in custody after authorities discovered they were planning a school shooting, according to Explore Clarion.

Beginning Friday March 29, Brookville Police were given information related to the juveniles plan to carry out a shooting at Brookville Junior-Senior High School.

After further investigation, authorities determined they had detailed plans and “spoke of what they planned to do with their peers.”

Both students have been charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

They were taken into custody by Brookville Police and later turned over to Jefferson County Juvenile Probation, where they are being held.

