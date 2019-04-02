



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On World Autism Awareness Day, local police departments are using a simple tool to help families and do their jobs better.

Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally says his department is distributing decals to residents of any municipality. The stickers can be placed on vehicles or home windows and indicate that someone with Autism is inside. This alerts first responders that that person might communicate or behave differently.

“This is going to actually help us better do our job and communicate with these individuals,” Farally said. “It’s going to help the firefighters when you go into a burning building. They may run. They may hide… and these situations are very stressful.”

Betty and her daughter Lilly picked up several decals at the police department Tuesday. Six-year-old Lilly has Asperger’s, a form of Autism.

“Fear makes humans act in strange ways,” she said. “They could go hide and there’s so many different obstacles as a parent to Asperger’s or Autism. Just that simple sticker alleviates… not all the conversation, but a lot of it.

“It’s a good idea and a lot of positive feedback from the community and surrounding communities,” Chief Farally said.

