PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nestle’s Purina PetCare company is recalling some of its wet cat food because there may be pieces of rubber mixed with it.

The recall affects “Muse Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy.”

The product was sold in three-ounce cans.

(Source: FDA.gov)

It has the UPC Code of 38100 17199 (single three-ounce can), the Best By date of APR2020 and the Production Code of 80941162.

Several people reported finding blue and yellow pieces of rubber in the food.

Officials say any pet owner who has it should throw it out, and contact the company for a replacement.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website at this link.

