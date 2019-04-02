



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Democrat Pam Iovino has claimed victory in the special election for the vacant 37th District state Senate seat.

Iovino claimed victory shortly before 10 p.m.

With about 90% of precincts reporting, Iovino led by about 4,100 votes. Turnout was expected to be around 20 percent.

Tuesday’s contest pit Iovino against Republican D. Raja for a seat largely controlled by Republicans the past half-century, but the district is viewed as increasingly friendly to Democrats and has a Democratic registration edge.

Iovino fills the seat vacated by Republican Guy Reschenthaler, who now serves in Congress.

Iovino is a Navy veteran who held a top U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs post. Raja the chief executive of an information technology consulting firm. In recent days, both state parties sent mailers linking Raja to President Donald Trump.

Trump won the district by 6 percentage points in 2016. But Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf won it by a double-digit margin in 2018.

Republicans control the state Senate, 26-21.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)