



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Polls are now open in a special election for a vacant 37th District state Senate seat in politically divided suburban Pittsburgh where the sides are testing some national themes ahead of 2020’s presidential election.

Tuesday’s contest pits Republican D. Raja against Democrat Pam Iovino for a seat largely controlled by Republicans the past half-century, but the district is viewed as increasingly friendly to Democrats and has a Democratic registration edge.

On Monday, Republicans issued a robocall by Donald Trump Jr., urging listeners to vote for Raja.

He’s the chief executive of an information technology consulting firm he helped start.

Iovino is a Navy veteran who held a top U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs post. She arrived at her polling place in Mount Lebanon around 7:45 a.m. to cast her vote.

“Good Morning!” said @pamforpa as she walked into her polling place in Mount Lebanon. D. Raja votes at 10 AM. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/C9Lvyy5pXV — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) April 2, 2019

In recent days, both state parties sent mailers linking Raja to President Donald Trump.

Trump won the district by 6 percentage points in 2016. But Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf won it by a double-digit margin in 2018.

Republicans control the state Senate, 26-21.

The polls opened at 7 a.m., and close at 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line by the time they close, you should still be allowed to vote.

