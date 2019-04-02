SPECIAL ELECTION:Democrat Pam Iovino Declares Victory Over Republican D. Raja
DETROIT (AP) – Pittsburgh missed out on a chance to clinch a playoff spot when Tyler Bertuzzi led the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-1 victory over the Penguins on Tuesday night.

Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist as the Red Wings (32-38-10) earned their sixth consecutive win. He became the first player in franchise history with four consecutive three-point games. He has five goals and eight assists during a five-game point streak.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 02: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings battles for the puck with Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit also got two goals from Anthony Mantha, who has five goals and seven assists during a six-game point streak. Dylan Larkin had three assists, and Jimmy Howard made 38 saves.

The Red Wings also announced a two-year contract extension for coach Jeff Blashill on Tuesday morning. This was the final season of Blashill’s four-year deal.

Phil Kessel scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray stopped 22 shots.

