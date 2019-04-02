Filed Under:Heroin, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Pittsburgh Weil, Stamp Bags


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heroin was found in the parking lot of a Pittsburgh elementary school.

Pittsburgh Public Schools public information officer Ebony Pugh says stamp bags of heroin were found in the parking lot of Pittsburgh Weil K-5 after students had been dismissed for the day on Friday.

A staff member found the stamp bags and immediately contacted school police.

School police confiscated the stamp bags. Pugh says the stamp bags will be sent to a crime lab for destruction.

Further details have not been released.

