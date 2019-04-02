



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flyer promoting pro-life t-shirts was posted in the hallway at Beaver Falls High School, sparking a controversy among students and parents.

The Flyer was put up by the school’s bible club.

“It shouldn’t be up in the school because there are so many different opinons on it that it should be just kept out of school,” one student said.

The district has since ordered the club to take down the flyer and the superintendent says the student that posted the flyer will not be disciplined.

The district also added that the club can still sell the t-shirts, but members can’t advertise their position on the subject inside the high school.