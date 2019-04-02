Comments
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust: “Dear Evan Hansen”
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
- Market District
- Cooking Corner Recipes
- Rosie Revere, Engineer
- Pittsburgh Magazine
WHAT’S ON STAGE LINKS:
Pittsburgh Public Theater: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Bricolage: “Midnight Radio: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”
PICT: “The Heiress”
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust & PNC Broadway Series: “Come from Away”
City Theatre: “The Burdens”
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust & PNC Broadway Series “The Book of Mormon”
August Wilson Birthday Block Party