



ROCHESTER (KDKA) — An early morning house fire sent emergency crews to a home in Beaver County Tuesday.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 a.m. on Harmony Avenue in Rochester Township.

Three people reportedly lived in the home, but everyone inside was able to escape.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help the family.

