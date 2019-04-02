



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two popular local chains are up for the Best Regional Fast Food in North America, but it’s up to you to cast your vote to get them to the top.

Voting is underway for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Travel experts select the top 20 nominees in various categories then let the public make the final decision via online voting.

Both Sheetz, based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Quaker Steak and Lube, based in Sharon, Pennsylvania, are nominated in the Top 20 of the Best Regional Fast Food category.

Sheetz has locations throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina. USA Today points to their 24/7 service and diverse, made-to-order menu as important factors in their nomination.

Quaker Steak and Lube has 50 locations throughout the Eastern United States. USA Today highlights their 26 different sauce flavors for wings and other menu items as part of their nomination.

Some of the other nominees include that other cross-state convenience store, Wawa, as well as southern favorite Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘N Biscuits, along with Whataburger and White Castle.

You can vote once a day until noon on Monday, April 8.

The top 10 winners will be announced on Friday, April 19.

Picklesburgh recently won USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice for Best Specialty Food Festival in North America.