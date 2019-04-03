



McCandless, Pa. (KDKA) — Progress is being made in the construction of a new medical center in McCandless.

Allegheny Health Network raised the final steel beam for its new $35 million neighborhood hospital at McCandless Crossing on Wednesday. In addition to an emergency room and a 10-bed inpatient unit, the hospital will offer medical care including diagnostic imaging and women’s health services.

The nearly 50,000-square-foot facility is part of AHN’s billion-dollar plan to expand close-to-home healthcare services and fill gaps in patient care. Similar facilities are planned for Brentwood, Harmar, and Hempfield.

“If you’re a patient and you need emergency room care, you come. You come to any hospital, you come to any emergency room, we take care of you, and then depending on how sick you are or not sick you are, we’ll make sure we’ll get you to where you need to be,” Allegheny Health Network Senior Vice President Dave Goldberg said in 2018.

The facility is expected to start seeing patients later this year.