



SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Part of a Beaver County road remains closed for extensive repairs and cleanup after a tractor trailer crashed into a ravine.

It could take 16 more hours before a four-mile stretch of road finally reopens to traffic on Freedom Crider Road in New Sewickley Township, near the border with Butler County.

A tractor trailer lost control and crashed Tuesday afternoon, damaging the guide-rail, and creating a big mess. The driver of the semi is lucky to be alive. He managed to jump out of his truck before it toppled over onto the guard-rail, knocking some of the drywall nearly 60-80 feet into the ravine below.

Here are a few pictures of the semi over the hill before it was hauled away. This was along Freedom Crider Road in New Sewickley Township. The stretch of road is still closed for repairs and cleanup. Courtesy: Beaver County Emergency Services pic.twitter.com/UDXzT4WoKU — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) April 3, 2019

The semi took out around 40 feet of the guard-rail and created a huge mess for crews to clean up.

“In the process of the rollover, it caused one saddle to open up and had approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel go over the hillside down into the creek,” said Fire Chief Mike Guraly, with Pine Run Volunteer Fire Department.

Hazmat was called in, as well as the DEP. On top of that mess, drywall was strewn all over the side of the hill, which is stalling the re-opening of the road.

“They’re gonna come with a crane with a fork to go over the hillside. All the drywall is going to have to get hand loaded onto the forks to bring it up over the hillside,” said Guraly.

Contractors spent the early part of the day replacing the guard-rail, which is another hold up to re-opening the road to traffic. The truck crashed around 4 p.m. Tuesday. As it was headed east around the bend, it jackknifed.

“Semi trucks aren’t even allowed on this road. It has a 10-ton weight limit,” said Guraly.

It’s that weight limit that sent the truck over the edge, literally. This is something emergency responders say they are used to seeing.

“With the road construction, truckers GPS systems take them this way, which this isn’t our first truck over the hill. We’ve probably had four to five,” said Guraly.