



BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park Police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring.

The incident allegedly happened between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they received a report that a man approached several children in an apartment complex on Highfield Court and tried to lure them towards his vehicle with candy.

The suspect is described as a short white man with a heavy build in his mid-30s or 40s. He was wearing a white t-shirt and sweatpants. He was reportedly driving a white car that one witness believed was a Ford Focus.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who lives in the area and has security cameras that may have recorded the incident is asked to call police at (412) 833-2000.