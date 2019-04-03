



NEW ALBANY, Ohio (KDKA) — There’s going to be a new home for pups who help those in need.

The non-profit Canine Companions for Independence broke ground on a new training facility near Columbus Wednesday.

The group provides expertly-trained assistance dogs to children, adults, and veterans with disabilities free of charge.

“The assistance dogs we breed, raise and train aren’t just the ears, hands and legs of their human partners, they’re also their goodwill ambassadors and integral parts of their

lives. They open up new opportunities and possibilities,” the group said in a press release.

The new campus will allow people in our area to stay for free while they learn to work with their assistance dog.

The facility has ties back to Pittsburgh, as local resident Derek Hought and his wife Nan are helping to raise puppies for those in need. They are currently raising seven-month old puppy “Ivanna.”

More than $13 million has been raised for the project, but their goal is to raise $21 million.

It’s scheduled to open next year.

