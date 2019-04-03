Filed Under:celine dion, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, PPG Paints Arena


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celine Dion will stop in Pittsburgh on her 2019-20 world tour.

The “Courage World Tour,” announced Wednesday, is Dion’s first U.S. tour in more than 10 years.

The tour kicks off in Quebec City on Sept. 18.

Dion will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12.

For tickets and information, visit celinedion.com.

