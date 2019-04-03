



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celine Dion will stop in Pittsburgh on her 2019-20 world tour.

The “Courage World Tour,” announced Wednesday, is Dion’s first U.S. tour in more than 10 years.

The tour kicks off in Quebec City on Sept. 18.

Dion will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, March 13, 2020.

For the first time in over a decade, Celine Dion will tour North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. Team Celine presale starts Monday, April 8. For more info including all tour dates go to https://t.co/PbVwUvFssV – Team Celine https://t.co/spxgqjVxUZ pic.twitter.com/qo4lu7xK22 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 3, 2019

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12.

For tickets and information, visit celinedion.com.