PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making an easy, one-pan chicken dish.
Apricot Chicken with Brie Cheese and Bacon
Ingredients:
- 6 boneless chicken, breasts – skin on
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 12 to 14 ounces of Brie cheese, sliced into 6 slices
- 10 ounces apricot preserves
- 1 cup crisp cooked and chopped bacon, divided
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar, reduced (recipe follows)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray a baking sheet with vegetable spray and set aside.
- Using a knife, cut a pocket into the side of each chicken breast. Salt and pepper the chicken inside and outside.
- Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat. Add olive oil and heat.
- Place chicken in hot pan and brown each side for 2 minutes. Remove chicken from the skillet and place in a baking dish.
- Using tongs, carefully stuff chicken breast with the sliced Brie and place in a greased oven to table casserole. Layer chicken with ¾ cup crumbled bacon, saving ¼ cup for the top of the chicken.
- Spoon apricot preserves generously over the top of the chicken. Top with the remaining bacon and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.
- Drizzle chicken with the balsamic syrup and serve immediately. Serve with roasted potatoes and green salad.
To make Balsamic syrup:
Place the balsamic vinegar in a glass bowl. Microwave vinegar for 1 minute and stir. Repeat until balsamic begins to boil. Continue cooking for 30 second increments, stirring each time. Repeat until vinegar has thickened.
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Herbs
Ingredients:
- 16 – 20 fingerling potatoes – sliced in half lengthwise
- Greek extra-virgin olive oil for coating the potatoes
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Place the potatoes on parchment lined sheet pan and toss them with just enough extra-virgin olive oil and season them generously with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Roast them for 20 minutes or just until they begin to brown and blister. Remove them from the oven and toss them with the chopped tarragon, chives and parsley. Serve immediately.
Serves: 4