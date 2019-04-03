



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about a deadly shooting in Homestead.

Police say Tre-quan Embry was shot twice in the head and once in the leg along East 17th Street just after midnight on Feb. 2.

Embry was found lying in the street and taken to the hospital, where he died of his wounds.

“Tre-quan’s mother revealed that he had been in their residence on 17th Street when he had told her that he had to leave for a while. Tre-quan left the residence, and within a minute of him leaving the residence, the mother heard several gunshots,” Allegheny County Detective Steve Dish said.

The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.