



EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County are investigating after thousands of dollars’ worth of tools and copper wiring were stolen from a construction site at the Goodwill in East Huntingdon Township.

According to investigators, the theft happened sometime between March 22-25 at the site on Crossroads Plaza.

The victims, Jeffery Smith and Rodger Sossong, reported the incident, saying between the two of them they lost $40,000 in equipment and wire.

State police say the stolen items include a Greenlee Smart Conduit Bender, a Hilti Computer Layout Station, a DeWalt Cordless Drill Kit, a Warner ladder and rolls of commercial-grade of electrical wire.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call state police in Greensburg.

