



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh's Garfield section.

The shooting was first reported around 12:30 p.m. at Hillcrest and North Graham Streets.

Officials at the scene say the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police remained on the scene investigating and looking for evidence. They called in a Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority truck to drain one of the storm drains in the area, possibly looking for a weapon.

Investigators have not yet said what prompted the shooting.

