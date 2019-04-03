SPECIAL ELECTION:Democrat Pam Iovino Declares Victory Over Republican D. Raja
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Garfield section.

The shooting was first reported around 12:30 p.m. at Hillcrest and North Graham Streets.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Officials at the scene say the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police remained on the scene investigating and looking for evidence. They called in a Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority truck to drain one of the storm drains in the area, possibly looking for a weapon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Investigators have not yet said what prompted the shooting.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

