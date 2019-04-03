



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A grandfather is facing assault charges, accused of beating his 8-year-old grandson with his belt in a school classroom.

Police say they were called to the Propel School in Hazelwood on Tuesday afternoon for a report of an assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Harold Coates told police he was called to the school over his grandson’s behavior.

Investigators say Coates went into his grandson’s classroom and began hitting the boy repeatedly with a belt. The alleged incident was caught on surveillance video and witnessed by two teachers.

Police say the video shows Coates “aggressively striking” his grandson with the belt “at least 16 times.” Then, it allegedly shows him dragging the boy out of the classroom, down the hallway and down a flight of stairs.

Investigators say the boy was knocked down repeatedly while he was dragged.

Officers say they found blood on the boy’s shirt and bruises on his head and body. He was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital to be checked out.

Coates was taken into custody and questioned by police, who say he admitted to hitting the boy “a few times.”

He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

