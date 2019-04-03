



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For high school seniors, this is the time of year for thinking about prom, graduation and moving on to college, but one local student is using her senior year to serve a greater purpose.

There are a lot of school districts who love to recognize their student athletes, and for good reason. For instance, Caitlin Workmaster, a senior at Keystone Oaks High School, plays soccer and basketball, but she is also a fundraiser.

Workmaster wanted to make it her job to help raise money for kids with cancer. Her little brother wasn’t even 2 years old when her family learned he had a rare blood cancer.

“When he was diagnosed, my family was completely caught off guard. You always are when there is a cancer diagnosis in the family,” Workmaster said.

He’s now a cancer survivor and a freshman at Keystone Oaks. His story is a big part of the reason Caitlin has entered a challenge to raise as much money as she could in just seven weeks for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Heather Scanlon, a Keystone Oaks career readiness advisor, gave her a friendly nudge.

“Can you be an outstanding citizen? Are you going above and beyond? Are you well-rounded, helping others? You know, and that’s what is so great about Caitlin, is she took that initiative,” Scanlon said.

It was part of the LLS Student of the Year campaign.

“Kind of inspires me to help find a cure and help families like my own because I want them to have that younger brother, them to have that son that can inspire them and help them do things,” Workmaster said.

Caitlin’s plan was to do a lot of little things to raise a big amount. Some were events at local businesses.

“I did a couple events here at school. I had a basketball event where my basketball team played the boys’ high school basketball team and then we also had little dribblers come, and then my team also had a teacher recognition night, so we all picked a teacher or a staff member that we wanted to recognize,” Workmaster said.

“There’s no, really no words to describe just how amazing she really is, and like I said, it took a village to really get everyone on board and supportive, but it was nice to see everyone come together,” Scanlon said.

Workmaster’s effort, and that of 14 other Pittsburgh high school students, raised more than $150,000.