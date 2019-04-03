Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Hill House Association plans to dissolve by the end of June, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
According to the Post-Gazette report, the Hill House “for months has tried to sell off its real estate holdings to stay afloat.” Now, the non-profit is almost $12 million in debt and has no funds to continue.
The Hill District-based organization has been operating for more than 50 years — offering social services, parks and cultural programming. Hill House officials say other non-profits will be picking up their senior services and arts programming.
The organization is still working to sell several Hill House properties, including a shopping plaza where a Shop ‘n Save grocery store recently closed.
For more information on the Hill House, visit their website here.
IF Mayor Caliguiri had kept the promise that Mayor Flaherty made to the Hill residents…maybe, just MAYBE it wouldn’t have come to this.Can’t blame him for all of it though. Steel mills shutting down, Corp. headquarters leaving the burgh, and hostile take overs, had a lot to do with it also in the late 70’s & early 90’s. But what do I know? I just a white guy in his 70’s now.
But I still love the burgh.
That’s why I moved back from the deep south when I retired. This is where I’ll pass…to my next chapter.