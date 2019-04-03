



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Hill House Association plans to dissolve by the end of June, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

According to the Post-Gazette report, the Hill House “for months has tried to sell off its real estate holdings to stay afloat.” Now, the non-profit is almost $12 million in debt and has no funds to continue.

The Hill District-based organization has been operating for more than 50 years — offering social services, parks and cultural programming. Hill House officials say other non-profits will be picking up their senior services and arts programming.

The organization is still working to sell several Hill House properties, including a shopping plaza where a Shop ‘n Save grocery store recently closed.

