



LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — According to reports, Jamie Dixon is headed even farther west.

Sources say the UCLA Bruins are nearing a deal with Dixon, who has spent the last three seasons at his alma mater TCU.

“Sources tell @MichaelMHanna and Go Joe Bruin that UCLA is nearing a deal with Jamie Dixon, pending finalization of his buyout with TCU.”

Dixon left Pitt in 2016 after spending 13 seasons as the Panthers head coach and accruing a 328-123 record in the Steel City. He was also an assistant with Pitt from 1999-2003.

The 53-year-old posted a 65-40 record with the Horned Frogs and took home an NIT championship in 2017.

“The parachute effect is real. Jamie Dixon goes from getting pushed out the door at Pitt, parachutes to TCU and turns it into the UCLA job in three years. Shaka should really consider this, as should any other coach feeling the heat.”

Dixon will fill the position most recently held by Murry Bartow, who was serving as an interim coach. UCLA fired head coach Steve Alford in New Year’s Eve in 2018.