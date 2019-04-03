



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you love high-fashion but hate high prices, here’s some good news: Macy’s Backstage is opening in South Hills Village this month.

Similar to off-price stores like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, Macy’s Backstage offers the same brands carried by your typical department store — but at highly discounted prices. Opening Saturday, April 13, the new store will be located on the third floor of the full-line Macy’s in South Hills Village.

The opening will include giveaways for the first 100 customers as well as special events throughout the day.

So far, Macy’s has expanded its off-price store to 165 locations within full-line Macy’s. The department store says it hopes to expand Backstage to 50 additional stores in 2019.

For further information, Macy’s Backstage at South Hills Village can be contacted directly at (412) 854-6800.