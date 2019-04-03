Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Teen, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, Washington


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a missing teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Juleah Renee Goudy, of Washington, Pa., was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Goudy is described as light-skinned and biracial. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and 177 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a black t-shirt, and an oversized black hooded sweatshirt that said “Goudy Heating And Air Conditioning.”

State Police say Goudy has a history of depression and is off her medications.

She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees Goudy or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Washington Station at (724) 223-5200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s