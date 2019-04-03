



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a missing teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Juleah Renee Goudy, of Washington, Pa., was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Goudy is described as light-skinned and biracial. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and 177 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

State Police Washington is seeking the whereabouts of a missing juvenile. Please read attached BOLO pic.twitter.com/YAC36j8mGB — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) April 3, 2019

She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a black t-shirt, and an oversized black hooded sweatshirt that said “Goudy Heating And Air Conditioning.”

State Police say Goudy has a history of depression and is off her medications.

She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees Goudy or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Washington Station at (724) 223-5200.