HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Harmar Township on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Route 910 near Commerce Drive.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services were sent to the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital.

Further details have not yet been released.

