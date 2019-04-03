Comments
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Harmar Township on Wednesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Route 910 near Commerce Drive.
Harmar: Vehicle vs pedestrian crash – 780 at route 910; Police fire ems on scene
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 4, 2019
Police, firefighters and emergency medical services were sent to the scene.
One person was transported to the hospital.
Further details have not yet been released.
